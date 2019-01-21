Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins ​​Limited Edition teased online

Vivo is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo NEX Dual Display, in the global market in coming days. Since the company has a long-time association with NBA, it has now announced a Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousin Limited Edition smartphone.

This upcoming device will be a limited edition signed by DeMarcus Amir Cousins. In the last few years, Golden State Warrior’s Stephen Curry has been the brand ambassador for Vivo. However, the contract may soon over, and now he maybe replaced by DeMarcus Cousins.

The limited edition NEX Dual Display is expected to have a special retail box with NBA and Golden State Warriors’ logos. It may also come with branded accessories and souvenirs, GizmoChina reports. The Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Limited Edition is rumored to launch on January 24, alongside the Vivo APEX 2019.

The regular Vivo NEX Dual Edition smartphone has a 6.39-inch OLED display on the front with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. At the back is a 5.49-inch OLED panel with 1920×1080 pixels resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor placed at the front. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The Vivo Nex Dual Display smartphone comes with a triple-camera at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and third is a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D camera. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch skin on top. As for the pricing, it is available for RMB 4,998, which roughly translates to Rs 52,500.