Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM variant spotted on TENAA

Smartphones with notches was the trend of 2018, but towards the year-end, we saw interesting devices like the Vivo NEX and Oppo Find X with pop-up cameras, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with sliding display and more. Vivo also introduced NEX Dual Display Edition which comes with a full-screen display without any notch or front camera. Instead, it adds a secondary display at the back which comes in handy when clicking selfies.

The Vivo NEX Dual Edition smartphone comes with 10GB of RAM, 128GB storage and more. Now, it looks like the company is working on a slightly affordable variant of the smartphone. Two devices with model numbers V1820A and V1820T were spotted on TENAA (via GizmoChina), both featuring identical specifications. Both come with a 6.39-inch (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display on the front, and a 5.49-inch (1080×1920 pixels) OLED display at the back.

The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, paired with 8GB of RAM. It will also come with a 3,425mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 3,500mAh one on the regular NEX Dual Display Edition. Lastly, the smartphone will also come with a different camera setup featuring triple sensors at the back – a 12-megapixel primary sensor + a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and third, a 2-megapixel sensor. The certification means it could be launched soon in the coming weeks.

The regular Vivo NEX Dual Edition smartphone, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. To keep things ticking it comes with a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The dual display size and resolution is same as the newly spotted models.

There is a slight change in the photography department. You get triple cameras at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and third is a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D camera. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch skin on top. Price wise, the smartphone is priced at RMB 4,998, which roughly translates to Rs 52,500.