comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report
News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo started closed beta testing with four smartphones last week in China.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 5:03 PM IST
vivo v9 pro review camera

Just last week in China, Vivo initiated a closed beta testing of Android 9.0 Pie for four of its premium devices, and now it seems to be opened up for all users including closed beta devices Vivo X21, X21 UD, NEX S, and NEX A.

The Android 9 Pie update by Vivo is reportedly being rolled out in China, reported local media (via GizChina). The update comes in a massive 2.71GB size, and is said to be open to all. Previously the handsets that got the closed beta were Vivo X21, X21 UD, NEX A, and NEX S. It’s likely that users of these devices will be able to now opt-in for the beta as it is now open.

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Also Read

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

The update changelog for new FunTouch OS 4.5 layered over Android 9.0 Pie include features like flatter aesthetic to fit more with Material design, improved Jovi voice assistant, better scene recognition, complex commands execution, and more. The full list of the changes can be viewed on the Vivo China website, and interested users can register for the beta as well.

Image: GizChina

Watch Video: Vivo NEX First Look

The last report had noted that Vivo is recruiting people for testing the beta versions in two waves. The first wave started on December 24 and will continue till January 2. The second wave starts on January 2 and will go on till January 6. Previously Vivo had promised its users that the Android 9.0 Pie update will hit the smartphones by the end of 2018 and but the company couldn’t keep it promise. Now after the open beta for China, we can expect Vivo to expedite the process for other regions as well.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report
Vivo Carnival: Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 gets massive discount on Amazon

Deals

Vivo Carnival: Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 gets massive discount on Amazon
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Deals

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990
Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

News

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days सेल 7 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, U1 के नए कलर वेरिएंट के साथ एसेसरीज पर मिलेगी जबरदस्त डील

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia projector (Youth Edition), जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

गूगल Pixel 3 Lite और Pixel 3 XL Lite के लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा

फेसबुक ला रहा है ये फीचर, मोबाइल की बैटरी होगी कम खर्च

आसुस Zenfone 3 Ultra को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

News

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
News
E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report
Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

News

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

News

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again