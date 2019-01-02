Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

Just last week in China, Vivo initiated a closed beta testing of Android 9.0 Pie for four of its premium devices, and now it seems to be opened up for all users including closed beta devices Vivo X21, X21 UD, NEX S, and NEX A.

The Android 9 Pie update by Vivo is reportedly being rolled out in China, reported local media (via GizChina). The update comes in a massive 2.71GB size, and is said to be open to all. Previously the handsets that got the closed beta were Vivo X21, X21 UD, NEX A, and NEX S. It’s likely that users of these devices will be able to now opt-in for the beta as it is now open.

The update changelog for new FunTouch OS 4.5 layered over Android 9.0 Pie include features like flatter aesthetic to fit more with Material design, improved Jovi voice assistant, better scene recognition, complex commands execution, and more. The full list of the changes can be viewed on the Vivo China website, and interested users can register for the beta as well.

Watch Video: Vivo NEX First Look

The last report had noted that Vivo is recruiting people for testing the beta versions in two waves. The first wave started on December 24 and will continue till January 2. The second wave starts on January 2 and will go on till January 6. Previously Vivo had promised its users that the Android 9.0 Pie update will hit the smartphones by the end of 2018 and but the company couldn’t keep it promise. Now after the open beta for China, we can expect Vivo to expedite the process for other regions as well.