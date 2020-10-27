Vivo phones may soon come with a new mobile platform. The company has used the Funtouch OS since its entry in the market. But according to a rumour this week, Vivo is ready to move to something new. As per the tipster called Digital Chat Station, the new OS would be called Origin OS and it would be a major upgrade on the existing Funtouch OS running on Vivo phones. The change was long overdue for the brand, especially since it started focusing on premium products. Also Read - Vivo X51 5G launches as rebranded X50 Pro 5G, brings gimbal camera and 90Hz display

The Funtouch OS proved to be reliable on mid-range devices. But the moment you climb up the price ladder, the software experience needs refinement. And we’re pleased to hear this development. Vivo will be the last in the BBK umbrella to go in this direction. Oppo has made significant changes to the ColorOS over the past year. Realme moved to its Realme UI, making sure the software experience is better and filled with less bloatware. Also Read - Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised; Here is everything we know

So, it’s high time Vivo did the same and we’re hopeful that Origin OS will be the answer. With phones like the Vivo X50 series in its portfolio, the company has improved in the camera department. And now, if they can manage to refine the software running under the hood, it’s possible the cameras can be improved further. The tipster also suggests the new OS could make its debut with the Vivo X60 series, launching before the end of this year. And we’ll be keeping a close eye on that goes about. Also Read - Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 roadmap for 2020

Vivo V20 Pro India launch

Meanwhile, the brand is preparing the V20 Pro 5G for the Indian market. The news comes courtesy Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen . This new 5G phone will launch by the end of November. Unlike the Vivo V20 that relies on the 4G Snapdragon 720G chipset, the V20 Pro 5G will bring the Snapdragon 765G chip. The rest of the phone’s specifications are mostly based on the V20, except for the design.