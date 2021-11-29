Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

Vivo is widely was speculated to introduce its first tablet this January. While that didn’t happen, Vivo’s VP did mention about the company’s plan to launch a tablet in the first half of next year. Also Read - Oppo Find N 5G could launch as Oppo's first foldable smartphone next month

Although it's too early to speculate, tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped a hint of the upcoming Vivo tablet. As spotted by GSMArena, the company had trademarked 'Vivo Pad' with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in June under Class 9, which covers various product categories including tablets and PDAs.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the upcoming Vivo will unveil a tablet with Snapdragon 870 processor. A Vivo device that recently appeared on the TÜV Rheinland certification site is speculated to be of the upcoming tablet from the Chinese brand. Reports suggest that the tablet could pack an 8,040mAh battery.

While Vivo Executive Vice President Hu Baishan confirmed about the tablet under development, the company won’t be the first under the BBK Electronics umbrella to introduce a tablet. Realme was the first from the BBK Electronics brand to have unveiled its tablet in September. Realme Pad was launched with MediaTek Helio G80 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel camera at the front and back. It packs a 7,100mAh battery.

OnePlus, and Oppo are also expected to set their foot in the tablet segment. The supposed OnePlus tablet was trademarked ‘OnePlus Pad’ with EQUIPO in July. Oppo’s Pad on the other hand appeared in a leaked image series which revealed a centered notch. Reports suggest the Oppo Pad to get a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The slate could run Android 11 based ColorOS 12. The device is rumoured to get a panel with an 11-inch screen size (diagonally) with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Oppo Pad might pack an 8,080mAh battery. As per rumours, the pad could cost CNY 2,000 in China.