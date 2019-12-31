comscore Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras
Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras

These three different types of full-screen designs from Vivo patent carry four punch-hole in-display cameras in different positions.

  December 31, 2019
vivo-design-patent-china

Vivo has patented three new full-screen display design which has been spotted on China‘s intellectual property office. As per the patent documents, it’s been requested by Chinese phone maker Vivo. While there is nothing new in terms of full-screen form factor, what is interesting here is the placement of cameras in a punch-hole style.

As seen in the supplied patent images (via GizmoChina), these three different types of full screen designs carry four punch-hole in-display cameras in different positions. One of the design carries a single punch-hole camera in every corner of the display, which means four selfie cameras.

Second design showcases four cameras divided in groups of two. Basically, a dual punch-hole design that we have seen on Samsung Galaxy S10+. But the same camera setup on both upper corners of the display. Lastly, the third design is mostly similar to the second dual punch-hole design, but in a relativity smaller/ thinner punch-hole.

Meanwhile, Vivo is all set to launch its diamond shaped four-camera setup smartphone, Vivo S1 Pro, in India. A previous report mentioned that Vivo will launch a different variant of the S1 Pro in the country than the one launched in China in May 2019. It’ll have a punch-hole display instead of regular dewdrop notch screen. The company will launch the S1 Pro on January 4, and the listing on Amazon India is already live with key specifications.

The e-commerce website has revealed that the S1 Pro will have 48-megapixel AI quad-camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include, super macro mode and super wide-angle mode for camera. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped to carry a price tag of Rs 19,990.

  December 31, 2019

