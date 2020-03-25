Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Chinese handset maker Vivo said it is in touch with the government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will donate N95 masks in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “We are in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help whatever we can.

Related Stories Xiaomi is donating lakhs of N95 masks to government and hospitals: Manu Kumar Jain

“As a first step we are in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare workers,” Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said in a statement. Vivo now in a new statement has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra. “At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the virus. Thus, it becomes vital to take special initiatives to ensure safety of these caregivers. We hope for everyone’s safety and good health!” Says the statement.

Additionally, the company has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone Vivo V19 with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system. “During these tough times, the well-being of our customers, partners, employees, and fellow citizens is our number one priority. Hence, we have decided to suspend all our new product launches starting from V19, while we fight this crisis and focus our time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts,” Marya informed. Earlier, Xiaomi announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India.

Coronavirus in India: Lockdown initiated

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 9 lives and has a total of 512 confirmed cases. 95 of the total cases in India are from Kerala, which is now the worst-hit state. The country is now under a lockdown for 21 days.