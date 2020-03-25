comscore Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra
News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra

News

Vivo now in a new statement has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra.

  • Published: March 25, 2020 3:40 PM IST
Vivo logo

Chinese handset maker Vivo said it is in touch with the government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will donate N95 masks in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “We are in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help whatever we can.

Related Stories


“As a first step we are in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare workers,” Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said in a statement. Vivo now in a new statement has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra. “At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the virus. Thus, it becomes vital to take special initiatives to ensure safety of these caregivers. We hope for everyone’s safety and good health!” Says the statement.

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

Also Read

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

Additionally, the company has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone Vivo V19 with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system. “During these tough times, the well-being of our customers, partners, employees, and fellow citizens is our number one priority. Hence, we have decided to suspend all our new product launches starting from V19, while we fight this crisis and focus our time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts,” Marya informed. Earlier, Xiaomi announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India.

Coronavirus in India: Lockdown initiated

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 9 lives and has a total of 512 confirmed cases. 95 of the total cases in India are from Kerala, which is now the worst-hit state. The country is now under a lockdown for 21 days.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2020 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
News
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Features

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Voot Thriller Series: Asur Review, Cast - Must watch series during coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Voot Thriller Series: Asur Review, Cast - Must watch series during coronavirus lockdown
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

News

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely
Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown

Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown
Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

News

Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus से निपटने के लिए Amazfit ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, ऐसे करेगी मदद

Samsung Galaxy A31 क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए रिलायंस का बड़ा ऐलान, एक महीने इन कर्मचारियों को देगी दो बार तनख्वाह

OnePlus Pay सर्विस हुई एक्टिव, फिलहाल सिर्फ चीन में OnePlus 7T सीरीज पर उपलब्ध

रियलमी ने आगे बढ़ाई Narzo 10 और Narzo 10 A स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्चिंग

News

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
News
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

News

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely
Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates

News

Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates