Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Vivo suggests that APEX 2019 will pack 'The Second Generation Elevating Front Camera'.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Vivo APEX 2019 concept teaser

Vivo has officially posted first teaser video of the upcoming APEX concept smartphone on its Facebook account. The smartphone has been somewhat of a mystery, and in the teaser video, Vivo suggests it to pack ‘The Second Generation Elevating Front Camera’.

Last year in June, the company pioneered pop-up selfie camera with Vivo NEX, and the new teaser by Vivo claims to take it to another level. We have already seen reports about the phone, and just yesterday we got the glimpse of Vivo’s upcoming bezel-less smartphone, the Vivo APEX 2019. The popular tipster Ben Geskin tipped a concept image of the alleged Vivo APEX on Twitter, and we also saw a leaked promotional video of the phone through Weibo.

Image: Benjamin Geskin

As per leaked promo and concept image, Vivo has ditched all kind of physical keys for the Vivo Apex smartphone. Also, there is no trace of selfie camera, which means Vivo has something different planned this time around.

Vivo has already confirmed that it will be unveiling the Vivo APEX 2019 phone on January 24. While the Chinese manufacturer is keeping quiet about the features APEX will bring, the teaser certainly hints at first of its kind innovation.

Watch Video: Vivo NEX First Look

Recent reports have revealed that the smartphone has been internally codenamed as “The Waterdrop” and it does not feature any buttons or ports. Vivo also carried blind hands-on promotional activity on video, in which people who were allowed to touch the device in a black box without knowing. Most people found the device to have a rounded appeal from all sides and felt it to have a shape like metal soap or a cobblestone.

