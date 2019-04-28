Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone

Chinese handset maker Vivo on Saturday launched its latest ‘Y17’ smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery in India for Rs 17,990. The phone is equipped with an AI-powered triple rear camera. The setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The handset comes with a 16.15cm “FullView” display. The latest Vivo Y17 device will be available in mineral blue and mystic purple color options. Those interested can buy the Vivo Y17 smartphone across Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, offline partner outlets and Vivo India e-store.

“We are pleased to announce the latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio. The ‘Y17’ is packed with a range of innovative features that offer our consumers the latest technology at a competitive price,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The Vivo ‘Y17’ is built on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset under the hood with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz. The smartphone comes with only 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The newly launched Vivo Y17 device will ship with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 operating system.