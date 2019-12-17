comscore Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule teased by Vivo | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 roadmap for 2020
News

Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 roadmap for 2020

News

Vivo's Funtouch OS 10 update is coming to a bunch of different devices in a phased manner, starting as early as February 2020. The update will however, not guarantee Android 10 for all smartphones.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 6:43 PM IST
Vivo Y9s main

Photo: Vivo

Vivo had been teasing the arrival of a new Funtouch OS version for long. The company did just that yesterday at the Vivo X30 launch event. The smartphone maker unveiled Funtouch OS 10 along with new features. A short layout of eligible devices set to receive the update in the near future was also revealed.

Though there will be many new features, Vivo has not only been late with the update, it also does not guarantee Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. Moreover, the rollout will be in three phases, the earliest one of which is slated to begin in February 2020. It is also worth noting that these details are related to China and there is nothing we can say about other regions as of now.

Watch: Vivo V17 Unboxing

When will your phone get the Funtouch OS 10 update?

Coming to the rollout timetable, the first section understandably includes flagships and premium handsets like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro and the Vivo NEX. The second batch has other mid-tier devices such as the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and the Vivo S1 Pro. The last batch includes phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition get the update.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched: Price, Specifications

What’s new?

Funtouch OS 10 was expected to be rebranded to Jovi OS but that didn’t happen. The new version has received a visual overhaul with new icon designs, dynamic wallpapers, dynamic fonts, and a cleaner interface. Users will see new lock screen options, nifty video sharing options, and redesigned stock applications.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

How to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
How To
How to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting them
Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM

News

Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

News

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

News

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule

Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule

News

Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule
Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM

News

Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM
Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling
Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched

News

Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Step Out Backpack को 249 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

WhatsApp new features: नई अपडेट में जोड़े गए ये तीन बेहद काम के फीचर्स

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स भारत में 3,999 रुपये में हुए लॉन्च

Realme X2 भारत में 16,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, 1,500 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Airtel Xstream Box पर मिल रहा है 1,750 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरा ऑफर

News

Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule
News
Vivo teases Funtouch OS 10 rollout schedule
Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM

News

Vivo V17 to go on sale in India today at 12PM
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

News

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display
Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

News

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules