Vivo had been teasing the arrival of a new Funtouch OS version for long. The company did just that yesterday at the Vivo X30 launch event. The smartphone maker unveiled Funtouch OS 10 along with new features. A short layout of eligible devices set to receive the update in the near future was also revealed.

Though there will be many new features, Vivo has not only been late with the update, it also does not guarantee Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. Moreover, the rollout will be in three phases, the earliest one of which is slated to begin in February 2020. It is also worth noting that these details are related to China and there is nothing we can say about other regions as of now.

When will your phone get the Funtouch OS 10 update?

Coming to the rollout timetable, the first section understandably includes flagships and premium handsets like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro and the Vivo NEX. The second batch has other mid-tier devices such as the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and the Vivo S1 Pro. The last batch includes phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition get the update.

What’s new?

Funtouch OS 10 was expected to be rebranded to Jovi OS but that didn’t happen. The new version has received a visual overhaul with new icon designs, dynamic wallpapers, dynamic fonts, and a cleaner interface. Users will see new lock screen options, nifty video sharing options, and redesigned stock applications.