comscore Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB variant is now available via offline retailers
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 64GB variant now available via offline retailers: Price, features and more
News

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available via offline retailers: Price, features and more

News

Post launch, the Vivo S1 128GB variant was made available online and via offline retailers. Now, the base model with 64GB storage is being made available offline.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 1:04 PM IST
Vivo S1 Review 16

Photo: Rehan Hooda

The Vivo S1 recently launched in India with a price label of Rs 17,990. This price is for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, which is already available via offline retailers. Customers can also buy it via Flipkart or Vivo’s own website. Now, the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model of the Vivo S1 is being made available via offline stores. It is priced at Rs 18,990 in the country. The offline availability of this model was revealed by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The Vivo S1 is the first smartphone in the company’s S-series, and is aimed at those looking for style and selfies.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The back of the diamond black variant has a diamond-shaped pattern. There is also a dual-tone finish that varies from greenish blue to purplish-blue shade. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India: Price, Key Features and Availability

Also Read

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India: Price, Key Features and Availability

It is equipped with a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The camera has f/2.0 aperture, supports HDR and is housed inside a U-shaped notch. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera also supports mode such as AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty and Slow-Mo video recording.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look Video

It is the first smartphone to use MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, also known as MT6768. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. The smartphone supports connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery under the hood.

Features Vivo S1
Price 17990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

17990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 1:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
News
Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Gaming

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline

News

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline
iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt to offer big discounts on TVs during Flipkart sale, prices to start from Rs 5,999
The Hottest Electronic & Gadget Deals On The Big Billion Days That Are Too Good To Be True

Brand Solution

The Hottest Electronic & Gadget Deals On The Big Billion Days That Are Too Good To Be True
Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali With Mi Sale 2019 : Xiaomi के स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया Super Star 500 ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 999 रुपये का Hotstar Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 16 अक्टूबर को ग्लोबली होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile ने 17 से 23 सितंबर के बीच इन हैकर्स और चीटर्स को 10 साल तक के लिए किया बैन

Google ने एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Android 10 Go ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम


News

Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline
News
Vivo S1 64GB variant now available offline
iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models

News

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999
Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report