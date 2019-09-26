The Vivo S1 recently launched in India with a price label of Rs 17,990. This price is for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, which is already available via offline retailers. Customers can also buy it via Flipkart or Vivo’s own website. Now, the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model of the Vivo S1 is being made available via offline stores. It is priced at Rs 18,990 in the country. The offline availability of this model was revealed by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The Vivo S1 is the first smartphone in the company’s S-series, and is aimed at those looking for style and selfies.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The back of the diamond black variant has a diamond-shaped pattern. There is also a dual-tone finish that varies from greenish blue to purplish-blue shade. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is equipped with a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The camera has f/2.0 aperture, supports HDR and is housed inside a U-shaped notch. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera also supports mode such as AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty and Slow-Mo video recording.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look Video

It is the first smartphone to use MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, also known as MT6768. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. The smartphone supports connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery under the hood.

Features Vivo S1 Price 17990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline