Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India: Price, Key Features and Availability

Vivo S1 is a selfie-centric smartphone that was launched in India last month. The company has reportedly started offering a new memory option in the country.

  Published: September 12, 2019 8:44 AM IST
Vivo S1, the selfie-centric smartphone, is now available with 6GB RAM in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the device in two different RAM options at the time of its launch last month. However, only the 4GB RAM variant was made available for purchase. Now, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone is also said to be available in the country. The availability of new RAM option for the device was tweeted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Vivo S1: Price in India, Specifications

According to the retailer, the 6GB RAM variant of Vivo S1 is available for Rs 18,990. The price is consistent with the one announced by the company during the launch. However, the 6GB RAM variant is not yet listed for purchase on Flipkart or Vivo’s own website. We might see the company start selling the new storage options soon. Like the 4GB RAM variant, it will be available in skyline blue and diamond black color options.

Vivo has seen the strongest growth among all smartphone makers in India during the second quarter of 2019. It shipped record 5.8 million smartphones to retain third place, according to Canalys. Now, the company is further expanding its product with launch of S and Z-series in the country. Vivo S1 is the first smartphone in the Z-series and it is aimed at those looking for style and selfies.

It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device. On the back, there is a triple camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It sports a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and packs an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by MediaTek Helio P65, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Vivo has not revealed when the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will go on sale. It was announced at Rs 19,990 by the company. The Vivo S1 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it runs Android Pie out of the box. There is also support for 18W fast charging, which makes it a decent option in this price segment.

