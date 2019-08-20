Vivo S1 gets first software update with fix for camera

Vivo S1, the new selfie-centric smartphone from Vivo, is getting a new software update in India. The smartphone is being updated to version PD1913F_EX_A_1.6.17. The update is the first major update being released for the device since it was launched early this month. The update is a 353MB download and is being rolled out in a staged manner. We saw the update on our test device and it is an incremental release.

Vivo S1 gets first software update

The changelog accompanying the update reveals that Vivo S1 is getting an incremental system update. With version 1.6.17 of Funtouch OS, Vivo notes that it has optimized the fingerprint recognition logic. The update will make the recognition process faster than before. The Chinese smartphone maker has also fixed abnormal power consumption caused by third-party applications. Other changes include optimization to the compatibility of WiFi networks. Vivo has improved camera functions for a better photo and video experience with the update.

Vivo S1: Price in India and Specifications

In India, Vivo S1 is available at a starting price of Rs 17,990. The company is only offering the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage at this moment. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone is available online via Amazon India and Vivo’s own e-store. There is an option for skyline blue and diamond black colors on the device. Vivo says S1 is all about style, substance and selfie.

It is equipped with a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support at the front. On the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, runs Funtouch OS 9 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Vivo S1 Price 17990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline