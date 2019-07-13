comscore Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera leaked, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
News

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

News

Vivo S1 will sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

  • Published: July 13, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Vivo S1 leaked images

Vivo S1, the upcoming and much-rumored smartphone has leaked online. The leak includes both the real-world photos of the event along with a complete specification list. Real-world images of the Vivo S1 to seem to confirm the renders that leaked some time back. However, we are still not aware of the launch date of the smartphone. Given the leaks, it looks like Vivo is gearing up to launch the device in the Indian market. A report confirmed that Vivo S1 variant that is set to launch in India will be different from the Chinese Vivo S1. This is likely because the China edition was just a re-branded Vivo V15.

Taking a closer look at the leaked images and renders, we get to see the triple camera setup on the back. In addition to that, we also get to see the water-drop shaped notch on the top of the display with a thick chin at the bottom. The back panel of the smartphone comes with the usual glass-like finish with reflective somewhat gradient finish. The back also features a “Vivo” branded logo aligned to the left side of the smartphone in a vertical orientation. One image also showcased an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the smartphone.

Vivo S1 leaked specifications

According to a report by IndiaShopps, the Vivo S1 will sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Talking about the triple camera setup, we get a 16-megapixel primary sensor with 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. S1 is also expected to feature a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera. Taking a look at all the specifications of the smartphone, it is possible that the selfie camera may be the highlight of the device.

Vivo S1 with triple rear camera and 32-megapixel front camera expected to launch soon in India

Also Read

Vivo S1 with triple rear camera and 32-megapixel front camera expected to launch soon in India

The leaked specifications also indicated that Vivo S1 will run on a 4500mAh battery. In addition to this, the device will also sport a dual-engine fast charging solution. On the software side of things, the smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS. The report also noted that Vivo may launch other RAM and storage variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 13, 2019 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
News
Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Here are 5 best sports games on Android you can play right now

Gaming

Here are 5 best sports games on Android you can play right now

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Review

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

News

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report

WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks

News

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
Vivo Z1 Pro second sale at 8PM tonight via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, sale offers, specs

News

Vivo Z1 Pro second sale at 8PM tonight via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, sale offers, specs
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M40 इस अपडेट के बाद हुआ और बेहतर, कैमरे में आएगा यह बदलाव

999 रुपये वाली Amazon Prime Membership को 500 रुपये में ऐसे करें हासिल

'Huawei Mate 30 Pro की डिस्प्ले समान्य से अधिक कर्व होगी'

Vodafone Idea यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 400MB डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

10.or G2 लिमिटेड एडिशन 11,999 रुपये से शुरू, Amazon Prime Day 2019 पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
News
Vivo S1 with Helio P65, triple rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner leaks
Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features

News

Huawei EMUI 10 with Android Q launch date, features
Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report

News

Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report
WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android
Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans