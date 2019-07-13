Vivo S1, the upcoming and much-rumored smartphone has leaked online. The leak includes both the real-world photos of the event along with a complete specification list. Real-world images of the Vivo S1 to seem to confirm the renders that leaked some time back. However, we are still not aware of the launch date of the smartphone. Given the leaks, it looks like Vivo is gearing up to launch the device in the Indian market. A report confirmed that Vivo S1 variant that is set to launch in India will be different from the Chinese Vivo S1. This is likely because the China edition was just a re-branded Vivo V15.

Taking a closer look at the leaked images and renders, we get to see the triple camera setup on the back. In addition to that, we also get to see the water-drop shaped notch on the top of the display with a thick chin at the bottom. The back panel of the smartphone comes with the usual glass-like finish with reflective somewhat gradient finish. The back also features a “Vivo” branded logo aligned to the left side of the smartphone in a vertical orientation. One image also showcased an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the smartphone.

Vivo S1 leaked specifications

According to a report by IndiaShopps, the Vivo S1 will sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Talking about the triple camera setup, we get a 16-megapixel primary sensor with 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. S1 is also expected to feature a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera. Taking a look at all the specifications of the smartphone, it is possible that the selfie camera may be the highlight of the device.

The leaked specifications also indicated that Vivo S1 will run on a 4500mAh battery. In addition to this, the device will also sport a dual-engine fast charging solution. On the software side of things, the smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS. The report also noted that Vivo may launch other RAM and storage variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM.