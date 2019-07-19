Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its new S-series smartphone in India. The Vivo S1 will be the first smartphone in the series and reported to launch on August 15. The company has released an official teaser to mark the arrival of S-series in India. The teaser does not reveal any launch date or sale date. However, earlier reports had hinted about Vivo’s launch plans.

Vivo S1 price in India (expected)

The smartphone was recently launched in Indonesia. It carries a price tag of IDR 3,599,000 (approximately Rs 17,700). This is for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will likely retail around Rs 20,000. Buyers can choose between Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue color options. The Vivo S1 will compete with the likes of Realme X and Redmi K20.

Vivo S1 features, specifications

The Vivo S1 smartphone is among the first to be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks is a big 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels). It features a Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop-style notch.

For photography, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle secondary sensor, and a third 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9. It also comes with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, microUSB, and GPS.

