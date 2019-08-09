Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

Vivo S1, the latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker is now available on sale in India. If you want to buy the smartphone then it is worth noting that it is currently only available offline. You can visit the nearest offline partner including Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. Currently, only the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for sale. The company launched the smartphone in the Indian market on August 7, 2019, at a launch event in Delhi.

Vivo S1 offers, pricing, and availability

As previously reported, the base variant of the Vivo S1 smartphone features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Interested buyers will have to pay Rs Rs 17,990 if they want to purchase the latest smartphone. Vivo has also offered a number of sale offers to ensure that customers can push down the asking price. These offers include a 7.5-percent cashback offer on HDFC-issued credit or debit cards while opting for an EMI option. Beyond this, the company also plans to offer benefits of about Rs 10,000 for Reliance Jio subscribers.

The details of the offline sale also revealed that Paytm users can also get a cashback offer. Interested Paytm users need to ensure that they pay for the Vivo S1 on a retail outlet using the Paytm app. Vivo is also offering an additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash for potential buyers. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale online on August 14, 2019. Vivo is planning to launch the 6GB RAM variant for the S1 later in the month.

Specifications

Features Vivo S1 Price 17990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

