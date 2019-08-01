Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just opened up pre-orders for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo S1. The information about the launch comes weeks after the company revealed the official launch date for its Vivo S1 smartphone. As previously reported, the company is planning to launch the Vivo S1 on August 7. A report revealed that the option to pre-order is currently available on offline stores across the country. This means that interested buyers will need to locate an offline retail store, and visit the place to pre-order Vivo S1. Vivo has already launched the smartphone in a number of countries across the globe.

Vivo S1 pre-order details

A report by 91Mobiles shared a number of important details about the pre-order facility of the upcoming Vivo S1. According to the report, users will have to pay Rs 2,000 to book the device as part of the pre-order offer. Interested buyers who are planning to pre-book the smartphone will need to pay the rest of the amount of the smartphone on the day of the launch. It also noted that only one variant of the device with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for pre-order. The report revealed that the device is set to go on sale at 6:00PM on August 7.

Vivo is expected to price its upcoming Vivo S1 smartphone at around Rs 15,000. The company has also introduced a number of pre-booking offers to interested buyers. Talking about the pre-booking offers, Vivo India is offering a cashback of up to 7.5 percent to users who made the payment with HDFC-issued cards. Paytm will also offer up to Rs 2,500 cashback amount for interested buyers who will make the purchase using Paytm. The last offer is the 10 percent additional discount on the total value of the smartphone with the help of Instacash app.

The Vivo S1 will sport a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ display. According to specifications, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC will power the device with Mali-G52 GPU. Talking about the camera, we will get a triple rear camera setup. As reported previously, the setup features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel third sensor. Vivo has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The device will run on Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS and 4,500mAh battery.

Features Vivo S1 Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

