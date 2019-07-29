comscore Vivo S1 price in India leaked: Features, specifications
Vivo S1 prices in India leaked; likely to take on Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20

Vivo S1 will be the first smartphone in the company’s upcoming new S-series. The device is expected to be made available via online and offline channels.

  Published: July 29, 2019 10:10 AM IST
It’s no secret that Vivo is planning on launching its new S-series of smartphones in India. The Chinese company is hosting an event on August 7, where it will be unveiling its latest smartphone. If rumors online are true, the smartphone in question is the Vivo S1. Now, ahead of the launch, alleged Vivo S1 price in India has leaked online.

Vivo S1 price in India leaked

The Vivo S1 launched in Indonesia earlier this month and is now set for an Indian debut. Based on a new leak, the India prices will be on par with the international price tags. There will be three models to choose from at launch.

According to indiashopps.com, prices for the Vivo S1 will start from Rs 17,990. This is the pricing for the base model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. The mid model with 128GB and 6GB RAM is likely to cost Rs 19,990. Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is likely to cost Rs 24,990.

It is clear from these rumored prices that the Vivo S1 will be aimed at smartphones like the Realme X, and the Xiaomi Redmi K20 to name a few. The upcoming Vivo smartphone will reportedly be made available via online and offline channels.

Vivo S1 features, specifications

As mentioned, the Vivo S1 launched in Indonesia earlier this month. This gives us a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming India launch. As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It comes with slim bezels on all sides courtesy of a waterdrop notch at the top.

The smartphone’s talking point is what is under the hood. The Vivo S1 is among the first devices powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC. Also making sure everything ticks is a 4,500mAh battery.

For photography, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle secondary sensor, and a third 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. Lastly, there’s a 32-megapixel f/2.0 camera sensor up front for selfies and video calling.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS.

Features Realme X Xiaomi Redmi K20 Vivo S1
Price 16999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS ColorOS 6 (Android 9 Pie) Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 20MP 32MP
Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

