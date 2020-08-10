comscore Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch
Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

The Vivo S1 Prime smartphone is rumored to launch by the end of this month.

  Published: August 10, 2020 7:30 PM IST
Vivo S1 Review 11

(Representational image)

Vivo isn’t finished with its mid-range S1-Series smartphone yet, as the latest leak reveals that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing a new device in this series called Vivo S1 Prime. According to the report, the Vivo S1 Prime smartphone is likely to launch at the end of this month. The exact date is unknown, but the smartphone is reportedly ready to hit several markets in Asia. Also Read - Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

The teaser poster shows off the back design of the Vivo S1 Prime smartphone, which shows a diamond-shaped camera module similar to the one we find on the Vivo S1 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to flaunt a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, as per MySmartPrice. It could mount a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch: Check details

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

The Vivo S1 Prime will come with Android 10 OS, based on FunTouch OS 10 custom skin out-of-the-box. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W of fast charging via a USB Type-C charging port. Apart from these, no more information was revealed. But as per its name, the Vivo S1 Prime may likely be an affordable version of the Vivo S1 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

As a reference, the Vivo S1 Pro, which was launched in November last year, packs a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with a 4,500 mAh battery. It also comes equipped with Dual-Engine Fast Charging support.

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera equipped with various photography features. Such as Pose Master, AI Face Beauty, and many more. It also has a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras in its rear quad-camera setup.

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch
Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch
