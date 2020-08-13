Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

The Vivo S1 Prime has been launched in Myanmar for MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs 21,700). The mid-range smartphone has a unique diamond-shaped rear camera module housing four sensors. It also has a waterdrop notch and features the Snapdragon 665 chipset, a quad-camera setup, and a fingerprint display underneath the front glass. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB variant now priced at Rs 27,990

The Vivo S1 Prime is quite similar to the Vivo S1 Pro, which was launched in India in January. The primary difference is a downgraded selfie camera setup. It has only been launched in one variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is available in Jade Black and Nebula Blue in Myanmar. It must be noted that Vivo has not made any announcement regarding the smartphone's launch in India or any other country.

Vivo S1 Prime specifications and features

The Vivo S1 Prime has a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Surprisingly, the smartphone runs the now-dated Android 9 Pie out of the box with Vivo's customized FunTouch Os 9.2 on top. Furthermore, connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

As mentioned above, the Vivo S1 Prime has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing sensor. Upfront, the device comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The Vivo X50 Lite, which was launched a few months ago, has the same specifications except for the software inside, which is Android 10.

