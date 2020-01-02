Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

Vivo is all set to launch its latest diamond shaped four-camera setup smartphone, Vivo S1 Pro, in India on January 4. Reports have suggested that Vivo will launch a different variant of the S1 Pro in the country than the one launched in China in May 2019. It’ll is rumored to feature punch-hole display instead of regular dewdrop notch screen. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone from few days, and the listing on Amazon India is already live with key specifications.

Adding to the list of teasers, Vivo India on Twitter has posted Vivo S1 Pro’s diamond-shaped back camera, and three color variants. The teaser video featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan reveals color options towards the end as Blue, Black, and White. The Blue and White colour option sees a gradient finish, while the Black one has a glossy back panel. The tweet once again highlights 48-megapixel AI quad-camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S1 Pro India specifications (expected)

In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch. In India, the company will reportedly launch it with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. Similarly in China, the smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, whereas in India, it is expected to feature Snapdragon 665 SoC instead. It might sport up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there can be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The Vivo S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.

Features Vivo S1 Pro Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Display 6.38-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3700mAh

