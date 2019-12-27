comscore Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India
Vivo S1 Pro 'coming soon' listing goes live on Amazon India; reveals key specifications

With new Amazon India listing of Vivo S1 Pro, the e-commerce website has revealed that the phone is indeed 'coming soon'.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 1:09 PM IST
vivo-s1-pro-amazon-india

Vivo seems ready to launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India. The leaks have been around from quite some time, but now the smartphone has got ‘coming soon’ listing on Amazon India. Previously, a report claimed that Vivo will launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India next month in mid-January 2020. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying the MRP of Rs 20,990.

With new Amazon India listing of Vivo S1 Pro, the e-commerce website has revealed that the phone is indeed ‘coming soon’. The page also reveals key features like 48-megapixel AI quad-camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, super macro mode, super wide-angle mode and more.

A previous report mentioned that Vivo will launch a different variant of the Vivo S1 Pro in India than the one launched in China in May 2019. It’ll have a punch-hole display instead of regular dewdrop notch screen.

Vivo S1 Pro India specifications (expected)

In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. It sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The China varaint S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 1:09 PM IST

