In May this year, Vivo launched its S1 Pro smartphone in China. Now, the smartphone maker is expected to launch the Vivo S1 Pro in India in mid-January. This Vivo phone comes with a notch-less full-screen display and a pop-up selfie camera. The exact India launch date of the Vivo S1 Pro is currently unknown, but we do know what could be the features of it.

Vivo S1 Pro features, specifications

In China, the Vivo S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. It sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, GSMArena reports. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Vivo V17 Unboxing

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

You Might be Interested Vivo S1 15990 Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

The Vivo S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company has added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech. The Vivo S1 Pro was launched with a price tag of 2,698 Yuan, which is roughly Rs 27,000 in India. This Vivo phone comes in two color options, including Coral Red and Love Blue. Besides, the Vivo S1 was launched in India with a starting price label of Rs 17,990.

Features Vivo S1 Price 15990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline