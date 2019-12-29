Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed on Twitter that it will launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India on January 4. The microsite on Amazon India website has also confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailers to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon.

The smartphone was launched in The Philippines earlier this year and comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras. However, in India, the smartphone will reportedly come with a hole-punch display. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped to get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying an MRP of Rs 20,990.

Vivo S1 Pro India specifications (expected)

In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch. In India, the company will reportedly launch it with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. Similarly in China, the smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. In India, it will likely feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC instead. It might sport up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there can be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The China variant S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.