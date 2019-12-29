comscore Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4: All you need to know
News

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4: All you need to know

News

Vivo India’s Twitter has revealed the launch date of the S1 Pro smartphone.

  • Published: December 29, 2019 11:38 AM IST
vivo s1 pro india launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed on Twitter that it will launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India on January 4. The microsite on Amazon India website has also confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailers to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon.

Related Stories


The smartphone was launched in The Philippines earlier this year and comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras. However, in India, the smartphone will reportedly come with a hole-punch display. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped to get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying an MRP of Rs 20,990.

Vivo S1 Pro India specifications (expected)

In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch. In India, the company will reportedly launch it with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. Similarly in China, the smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. In India, it will likely feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC instead. It might sport up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there can be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The China variant S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 29, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4
News
Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4
Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification

News

Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

News

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

Reliance Jio Rs 2020 vs BSNL Rs 1,999 plans compared

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 2020 vs BSNL Rs 1,999 plans compared

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4

Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4

News

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4
Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

News

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked

News

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 को Flipkart सेल में सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

Vivo S1 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 4 जनवरी को लॉन्च होगा

Samsung Galaxy A30s स्मार्टफोन को अब 14,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

न्यूयॉर्क के डॉक्टर ने Apple Watch 3 के लिए कंपनी पर किया मुकदमा

Xiaomi Mijia Water Dispenser C1 मार्केट में 2,020 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4
News
Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4
Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification

News

Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification
Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature

News

Vivo FunTouch OS 10 to bring earthquake warning feature
Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

News

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online