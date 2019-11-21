Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 665 SoC coming to India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is likely planning to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. New information online has revealed that Vivo is working on launching its S1 Pro smartphone. The company has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market. Comparing the Chinese variant of the Vivo S1 Pro to the rumored Indian version, we don’t see much design difference. This information comes days after the company launched the smartphone in the Philippines. Beyond this, we are not aware of the launch timeline or pricing of the smartphone for India.

Vivo S1 Pro details

According to a report from MySmartPrice and leaker Ishan Aggarwal, the company is preparing for the launch. Vivo is planning to launch three different variants of the smartphone in the market. These variants include Blue, Black, and White. The report also confirmed that the smartphone will feature NFC connectivity. Talking a closer look at the launch of the device in other markets, we have some ideas about the specifications. As per past reports, Vivo S1 Pro will come with a 6.38 inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Vivo has also added a quad-camera setup on the back of the device with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. Beyond the camera, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.2 out of the box.

The S1 Pro also sports a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging technology. This will ensure that the smartphone can possibly last a complete workday or more. The report did not reveal any information regarding the exact timeline or pricing of the smartphone. Though, the specifications of the device indicate that it may be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.