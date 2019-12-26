Earlier this week, we learned that the Vivo is gearing up to launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India. The launch will take place sometime in mid-January. Now, Vivo S1 Pro in India has been leaked. Also, the leaked information hints at a different variant compared to what the company launched in China this year.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India (leaked)

According to a report on 91Mobiles, the smartphone will be available for Rs 19,990. It will carry an MRP of Rs 20,990. The leaked pricing is for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. Vivo may also launch the 6GB RAM variant, but no details about the pricing are available at the moment.

Specifications and features

In China, the S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch. In India, the company will reportedly launch with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. It sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The Vivo S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company has added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.