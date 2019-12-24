Vivo S1 Pro tipped to launch next month under Rs 20,000 in India

Vivo will reportedly launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India next month in mid-January 2020. It is said to be priced under Rs 20,000. As per 91mobiles report, Vivo will launch a different variant of the Vivo S1 Pro in India than the one launched in China in May, 2019. It’ll have a punch-hole display instead of regular dewdrop notch screen.

The report mentions that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display in India. The handset is claimed to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup.

In China, the Vivo S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. It sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The Vivo S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company has added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.

