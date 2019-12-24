comscore Vivo S1 Pro tipped to launch next month under Rs 20,000 in India
Vivo S1 Pro tipped to launch next month under Rs 20,000 in India

Vivo S1 pro is expected to launch with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display in India. The handset is claimed to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup.

Vivo-S1-Pro-Malaysia-2

Vivo will reportedly launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India next month in mid-January 2020. It is said to be priced under Rs 20,000. As per 91mobiles report, Vivo will launch a different variant of the Vivo S1 Pro in India than the one launched in China in May, 2019. It’ll have a punch-hole display instead of regular dewdrop notch screen.

The report mentions that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display in India. The handset is claimed to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup.

In China, the Vivo S1 Pro was launched with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. It sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage by up to 256GB. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

The Vivo S1 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS. There is also a USB Type-C port. The company has added a 3,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging tech.

