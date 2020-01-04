comscore Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras goes for sale today: Check price, features
Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras goes for sale today: Check price, features, specifications and more

The Vivo S1 Pro is the successor to the Vivo S1 that launched in India in August 2019.

  Published: January 4, 2020 11:24 AM IST
Smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo S1 Pro in India yesterday. The S1 Pro is the next phone in the ‘S’ series by the company. The Vivo S-series is targeted for the youth and blends style with performance. Hence, the S1 Pro will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo S1 Pro is the successor to the Vivo S1 that launched in India in August 2019. Its features included a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and Android 9 Pie. It was launched at a price of Rs 17,990. Vivo S1 Pro goes on sale today on offline as well as online platforms that include Amazon, Flipkart as well as Vivo’s own online store.

Pricing and offers

The Vivo S1 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone will be available in three color variants- Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The phone also has a bunch of offers for buyers. For customers buying the phone offline, there is 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and a one time screen replacement on offer.

If you are purchasing the smartphone online, you get a one time screen replacement valid till January 31. In addition, you get 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit card EMI.You can also opt for a no-cost EMI for 9 months while purchasing the phone. Online buyers can also benefit from Jio offers worth Rs 12,000 valid till 31 January.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Even when the Vivo S1 Pro had not launched in India, we already knew most of the phone’s specifications. This is thanks to the phone being launched in the Philippines. It has a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio here is 90 percent with a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and will have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top of it.

The phone will feature a quad rear camera configuration in a new diamond-shaped module. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera lens. This will be accompanied by a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel lenses for macro shots and portrait shots respectively. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is also present. The phone will also feature a 4,500mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 4, 2020 11:24 AM IST

