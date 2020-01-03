comscore Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check Price, Specifications and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features, specifications and more
News

Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

News

The phone is the successor to the Vivo S1. The Vivo S series is targeted at the youth, combining aesthetics with performance.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST
S1Pro_back

Smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo S1 Pro in India today. The S1 Pro will be the next phone in the ‘S’ series by the company. The Vivo S-series is targeted for the youth and blends style with performance. Hence, the S1 Pro will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfies and video calls.

Related Stories


The Vivo S1 Pro is the successor to the Vivo S1 that launched in India in August 2019. The phone had configurations of either 4GB or 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. Its features included a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and Android 9 Pie. It was launched at a price of Rs 17,990.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Pricing and offers

The Vivo S1 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone will be available in three color variants- Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The phone also has a bunch of offers for buyers. For customers buying the phone offline, there is 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and a one time screen replacement on offer.

If you are purchasing the Vivo S1 Pro online, you get a one time screen replacement valid till January 31. In addition, you get 10 percent cashback on ICICI credit card EMI.You can also opt for a no-cost EMI for 9 months while purchasing the phone. Online buyers can also benefit from Jio offers worth Rs 12,000 valid till 31 January.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Even when the Vivo S1 Pro had not launched in India, we already knew most of the phone’s specifications. This is thanks to the phone being launched in the Philippines. The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio here is 90 percent with a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and will have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top of it.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Redmi Note 8, Infinix S5, Vivo U10, Realme 5s and more

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Redmi Note 8, Infinix S5, Vivo U10, Realme 5s and more

The phone will feature a quad rear camera configuration in a new diamond-shaped module. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera lens. This will be accompanied by a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel lenses for macro shots and portrait shots respectively. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is also present. The phone will also feature a 4,500mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

15990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
News
Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal

Gaming

PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

News

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more

News

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in January 2020
Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

News

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone
Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

News

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

News

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A50: जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में कौन है बेहतर

Xiaomi, Oppo और Vivo ने क्रॉस फाइल ट्रांसफर सर्विस की घोषणा की

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard को कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स

Airtel ने 279 और 379 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान को अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग और 84 दिनों तक की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर हुआ लिस्ट, Snapdragon 665 SoC के साथ 4GB RAM के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more
News
Vivo S1 Pro launched: Check price, features and more
Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out

News

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020
A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

News

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why