Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 32-megapixel front camera launched in China

Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display along with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with an Octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU.

Vivo S1 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo S1 Pro in the Chinese market. This launch comes just weeks after the company launched its Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. Taking a look at the specifications and design of the Vivo S1 Pro, the device appears similar to what we saw in the Vivo V15 Pro. Before we dig in the specifications of the device lets focus on the pricing and availability of the device. According to a report, the base model of the Vivo S1 Pro with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and the somewhat improved second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 2,698RMB.

Interested buyers can choose between the Love Blue and Coral Red color options that the device will be available for purchase starting from May 9th, 2019. Vivo has already placed the smartphone for pre-order. The Mobile Indian was the first one to spot the launch of the device. Now talking about the specifications of the device, Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display along with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with an Octa-core CPU along with Adreno 612 GPU. S1 Pro sports up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage through both the things are not available in the top of the line variant, unlike almost any other smartphone launch.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The smartphone maker has also added a dedicated microSD card slot that users can use to expand the storage if they are running out with the help of cards with up to 256GB in capacity. In the imaging department, the device comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front of the camera, we see a 32-megapixel camera in the notch mechanism for selfies.

Vivo S1 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner along with VoLTE 4G-capable dual nano-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio socket in terms of connectivity. The smartphone is powered by 3,700mAh battery along with 22.5W fast charging technology. Last but not least, the device is powered by Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box.

