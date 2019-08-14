comscore Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart, Amazon India: Offers, price, specs
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers, price and full specifications

The Vivo S1 is priced in India at 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The handset comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and more.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 8:45 AM IST
Vivo S1 Review 15

Photo: Rehan Hooda

The Vivo S1 smartphone will go on sale in India today. The Vivo device will be available purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo’s online store. To recall, the Vivo S1 was launched in India earlier this month. The handset comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vivo S1 price in India, sale offers

Currently, the device is only available in 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The same variant can be purchased for Rs 17,990. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 18,990, while the 6GB +128GB model cost Rs 19,990. The 6GB variant is expected to go on sale in India soon. Talking about the sale offers, customers can get 7.5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs.10,000 to users. Besides, one can also purchase the handset via offline stores, including Reliance Digital, Big C, Croma, Vijay Sales and more.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The Vivo S1 packs a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC under the hood. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The handset boots Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. The Vivo S1 is fueled by a massive4,500mAh battery.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look Video

The Vivo S1 features a 32-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It also offers support for HDR. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera also supports AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty and Slow-Mo video recording. Connectivity options are WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Vivo S1
Price Rs 17,990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: August 14, 2019 8:45 AM IST

