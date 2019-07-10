comscore Vivo S1 India launch soon; triple rear camera, 32-mp selfie | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 with triple rear camera and 32-megapixel front camera expected to launch soon in India
News

Vivo S1 with triple rear camera and 32-megapixel front camera expected to launch soon in India

News

The report also revealed that Vivo S1 is merely a rebranded Vivo V15. However, Vivo V15 is already available in the Indian market. This likely means that the Chinese Vivo S1 may be different than the Indian Vivo S1.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 10:50 PM IST
Vivo S1 India launch teaser

Image credit: 91Mobiles

It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to launch a new smartphone in India. Rumors about the new device come just days after Vivo launched its latest Vivo Z1 Pro in the market. The company is planning to launch the first smartphone from its new S-Series lineup of smartphones. Digging deeper, a leaked image revealed that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Vivo S1. This information comes months after Vivo officially launched the smartphone in the Chinese market. Vivo has not revealed anything about the Vivo S1 India launch. However, the leaked teaser image with the text “Coming Soon” indicates otherwise.

Vivo S1 India launch specifications

The leaked teaser image was initially spotted by 91Mobiles. The report also revealed that Vivo S1 is merely a rebranded Vivo V15. For some context, Vivo V15 is already available in the Indian market. This likely means that the Chinese Vivo S1 may be different than the Indian Vivo S1. The teaser image also revealed that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. Vivo also showcased a dedicated LED flash unit along with the three cameras on the back. All these camera sensors are stacked vertically on the top left corner of the back of the smartphone.

Talking about the Vivo S1, the report noted that the device in the teaser image is similar to what Vivo Indonesia teased. As previously reported, the Vivo S1 India launch is likely to reveal two different RAM and storage variants. According to the report, the base model is likely to feature 6GB RAM along with 128GB storage. The top of the line variant of the smartphone will also feature 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Vivo is rumored to price the base variant of the smartphone below the Rs 20,000 mark to take on its rivals. Talking about the top-end variant, the smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000.

Vivo S1 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Vivo S1 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China: Price, specifications and features

Looking at recent smartphone launches, Chinese smartphone giants are currently a part of a fierce battle for the Indian market. These giants include the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme. The smartphone may also feature a 32-megapixel front camera in addition to the triple rear camera setup. We also expect the Vivo S1 to feature a water-drop notch design on the top of its display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 10:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
News
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Gaming

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

News

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

News

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price
Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera spotted on TENAA
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro

News

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 186 और 187 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान्स में किए बदलाव, अब यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix Hot 7 Pro रिव्यू: 9,999 रुपये में 6GB रैम, लेकिन परफॉर्मेंस?

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impression: 14,999 रुपये में इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर क्या बनेगा कंपनी के लिए Game Changer?

Nokia 9 PureView Launched India : नोकिया ने भारत में लॉन्च किया पांच कैमरा वाला Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: INDvsNZ Semi finals मैच की Live Streaming ऐसे देखें

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
News
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T
Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

News

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report
Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity

News

Airtel introduces Rs 97 prepaid plan with 2GB of data and 14 days validity
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price