It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to launch a new smartphone in India. Rumors about the new device come just days after Vivo launched its latest Vivo Z1 Pro in the market. The company is planning to launch the first smartphone from its new S-Series lineup of smartphones. Digging deeper, a leaked image revealed that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Vivo S1. This information comes months after Vivo officially launched the smartphone in the Chinese market. Vivo has not revealed anything about the Vivo S1 India launch. However, the leaked teaser image with the text “Coming Soon” indicates otherwise.

Vivo S1 India launch specifications

The leaked teaser image was initially spotted by 91Mobiles. The report also revealed that Vivo S1 is merely a rebranded Vivo V15. For some context, Vivo V15 is already available in the Indian market. This likely means that the Chinese Vivo S1 may be different than the Indian Vivo S1. The teaser image also revealed that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. Vivo also showcased a dedicated LED flash unit along with the three cameras on the back. All these camera sensors are stacked vertically on the top left corner of the back of the smartphone.

Talking about the Vivo S1, the report noted that the device in the teaser image is similar to what Vivo Indonesia teased. As previously reported, the Vivo S1 India launch is likely to reveal two different RAM and storage variants. According to the report, the base model is likely to feature 6GB RAM along with 128GB storage. The top of the line variant of the smartphone will also feature 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Vivo is rumored to price the base variant of the smartphone below the Rs 20,000 mark to take on its rivals. Talking about the top-end variant, the smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000.

Looking at recent smartphone launches, Chinese smartphone giants are currently a part of a fierce battle for the Indian market. These giants include the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme. The smartphone may also feature a 32-megapixel front camera in addition to the triple rear camera setup. We also expect the Vivo S1 to feature a water-drop notch design on the top of its display.