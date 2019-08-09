Vivo S1 is the newest smartphone from the third largest smartphone brand in India. The company claims that S stands from style, substance and selfies. The company is trying to strengthen its India presence with the new model. Canalys estimates it shipped a record 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter of 2018. The new Vivo S1 competes with Realme X, Oppo K3 and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Here is how they compare:

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Price in India, Availability

Vivo S1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,990 in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant comes with 64GB or 128GB storage and is available for Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. It will be available for purchase starting August 14 via Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo’s own e-store. Vivo has also confirmed that 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be available starting next month.

The 4GB RAM variant of Realme X is now available via open sale and it is priced at Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme e-store. Oppo K3 is almost identical to Realme X in terms of specifications. It is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,990. The smartphone is available online via Amazon India. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,990 via Amazon India.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Screen Size

Among these four devices, Vivo S1 comes with the smallest display. It features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) has the largest display measuring 6.59-inch diagonally. The Realme X has a 6.53-inch display while Oppo K3 has a 6.5-inch display. Oppo K3 and Realme X use an AMOLED panel while Huawei uses a LCD display.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Chipset, RAM and Storage

Vivo S1 is the first smartphone with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Realme X and Oppo K3 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC while Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) uses Kirin 710. Huawei is offering the smartphone in only 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Realme X is available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo K3 is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Cameras

For imaging, both Vivo S1 and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) feature triple rear camera setup. Realme X and Oppo K3 use a dual rear camera setup. Vivo S1 also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in its U-shaped notch. All other three devices feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Vivo S1 features a 16-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) also features same 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Realme X comes with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Oppo K3 offers a 16-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. The choice boils down to versatility and picture resolution.

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Battery, OS and Connectivity

Vivo S1 catapults ahead of its rivals in the battery segment. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is larger than other three devices. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets a 4,000mAh battery pack while Realme X and Oppo K3 offer a 3,765mAh battery. They all run Android 9 Pie with their own customization. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Vivo S1 Price 16999 16990 15990 17990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+ 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP 32MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh