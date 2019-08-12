Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: What’s different

Vivo recently introduced new S-series in India and the S1 is the first smartphone to launch under the series. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, a diamond finish design and more. If you are thinking how the new Vivo S1 competes with the V15 and V15 Pro smartphones, here is our comparison.

Price in India and availability

The Vivo S1 is offered in three storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 17,990. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 18,990. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 19,990. The Vivo V15 is available in 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. You can buy it from for Rs 19,990. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 23,990 via Amazon India.

Display and chipset

All three smartphones come with FHD+ panels. The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch display, the Vivo V15 Pro has a 6.39-inch display, whereas the Vivo V15 has a bigger 6.53-inch display. While the V15-series comes with a pop-up camera to offer full-screen display, the Vivo S1 comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

The V15 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, whereas the S1 comes with a slightly underclocked Helio P65 SoC. The Vivo V15 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The smartphones come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Cameras

For selfies and video calling, all three smartphones are equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera. At the back, there is a triple camera setup on all three phones, but the configuration is slightly different. The S1 comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary snapper (ultra-wide-angle), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The V15 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The V15, on the other hand, comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Security

For biometric authentication, the V15 Pro and Vivo S1 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V15, on the other hand, comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

Features Vivo V15 Vivo S1 Vivo V15 Pro Price 19990 17990 23990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.53-inch FHD+-1080×2316pixels 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 3,700mAh

