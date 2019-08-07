comscore Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched: Price, Specifications and Availability

Vivo S1 is the newest selfie-centric smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. It is one of the cheapest device to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  Published: August 7, 2019 5:44 PM IST
Photo: Rehan Hooda

Vivo has launched its first smartphone in the S series in India. Called Vivo S1, the smartphone is the newest selfie-centric device in the market. The S series comes after Vivo introduced a new budget gaming series called Z series in India last month. According to Canalys, Vivo shipped 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter of 2019. Now, the company is expanding its offering in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment with the launch of S and Z series.

Vivo S1: Price in India

Vivo S1 is being offered in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and is available for Rs 17,990. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 18,990. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 19,990. As for the launch offers, customers can get 7.5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. One can get Rs 2,500 Paytm cashback and Rs 10,000 cashback from Reliance Jio.

The smartphone will be available online via Amazon India and Vivo’s own e-store. The handset will go on sale on August 8. Vivo launched the S1 as Vivo Y7s in China first. The smartphone launched globally with Indonesia getting the device first. Ahead of its launch, Vivo confirmed that it will be available in skyline blue and diamond black colors.

Vivo S1: Specifications and Features

With S1, Vivo is once again trying to differentiate itself from other smartphone makers. While Vivo S1 features a gradient finish on the back, there are few unique elements as well. The back of the diamond black variant has a diamond-shaped pattern. The pattern takes more than half of the back side of the device. There is also dual tone finish that varies from greenish blue to purplish blue shade. This smartphone is mostly about style and selfie camera experience.

Speaking of selfies, Vivo S1 is equipped with a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The camera has f/2.0 aperture, supports HDR and is housed inside a U-shaped notch. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera also supports mode such as AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty and Slow-Mo video recording.

The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is the first smartphone to use MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, also known as MT6768. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. The smartphone supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is the largest in this segment.

Features Huawei P30 Lite Vivo S1
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 3,340mAh 4,500mAh

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric motorcycle भारत में 28 अगस्त को होगी लॉन्च, ये हो सकती कीमत

Karbonn ने भारत में 4 KX-series के फीचर फोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 700 रुपये से शुरू

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi साल के अंत तक भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, 108MP पर है कंपनी की निगाहें

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro की कीमत 2 हजार रुपये हुई कम, अब मिलेंगे इतने में

