comscore Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today: Everything you need to know
News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today: Everything you need to know

News

Vivo S1 will debut as the first smartphone in Vivo's S series in India. The smartphone will bring MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 8:50 AM IST
Vivo S1 launch amazon india

Vivo S1, the first smartphone in Vivo‘s new S-series, is set to launch in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the device as an ultimate selfie smartphone. It has also roped in actor Sara Ali Khan to promote the device on its social media platforms. With Vivo S1, Vivo is expanding its portfolio of smartphones, which includes the V Series, X Series, Y Series, Z Series and the Nex Series. With the introduction of S Series, Vivo will compete against selfie-centric smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme.

Vivo S1 is not a new smartphone and it was first launched for the global markets in Indonesia last month. The device was launched early this year in China. In Indonesia, it is available starting at IDR 3,599,000 (around Rs 17,700). A leak claimed that it will start at Rs 17,990 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in three storage variants. Vivo is expected to offer the device with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage as standard on all models. The launch is set for 5PM IST and Vivo S1 will be available online via Amazon India.

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

Also Read

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

Ahead of today’s launch, Vivo has already confirmed that S1 will be offered in blue and black color options. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC in India. One of the key highlights of the device is its 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be among the cheapest smartphones to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Huawei P30 Lite priced at Rs 19,990 is another device with 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S1 prices in India leaked; likely to take on Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20

Also Read

Vivo S1 prices in India leaked; likely to take on Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. It uses an AMOLED panel and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter and a 2-mehapixel depth sensor. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a large 4,500mAh battery.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Vivo S1 Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Price 16999 16990 15990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 32MP 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

You Might be Interested

Vivo S1

Vivo S1
Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 8:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera
News
Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sales could be similar to predecessor

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sales could be similar to predecessor

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today
Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today
Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) gets latest EMUI 9.1 update
Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की आज पहली सेल, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo S1 India Launch: आज शाम 5 बजे लॉन्च होगा Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X आज भारत में इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

PUBG Lite Open Beta भारत में 8 अगस्त को होगा लाइव, जुड़ेगा यह नया फीचर

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out
Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

News

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today
Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

News

Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today