Vivo S1 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India today

Vivo S1, the first smartphone in Vivo‘s new S-series, is set to launch in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the device as an ultimate selfie smartphone. It has also roped in actor Sara Ali Khan to promote the device on its social media platforms. With Vivo S1, Vivo is expanding its portfolio of smartphones, which includes the V Series, X Series, Y Series, Z Series and the Nex Series. With the introduction of S Series, Vivo will compete against selfie-centric smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme.

Vivo S1 is not a new smartphone and it was first launched for the global markets in Indonesia last month. The device was launched early this year in China. In Indonesia, it is available starting at IDR 3,599,000 (around Rs 17,700). A leak claimed that it will start at Rs 17,990 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in three storage variants. Vivo is expected to offer the device with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage as standard on all models. The launch is set for 5PM IST and Vivo S1 will be available online via Amazon India.

Ahead of today’s launch, Vivo has already confirmed that S1 will be offered in blue and black color options. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC in India. One of the key highlights of the device is its 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be among the cheapest smartphones to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Huawei P30 Lite priced at Rs 19,990 is another device with 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. It uses an AMOLED panel and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter and a 2-mehapixel depth sensor. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a large 4,500mAh battery.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Vivo S1 Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Price 16999 16990 – 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P65 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh