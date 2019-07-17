comscore Vivo S1 price in India, specifications, features, review
Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

The global variant of the Vivo S1 is the first smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the device.

  Published: July 17, 2019 9:19 AM IST
After weeks of leaks and rumors, the Vivo S1 has launched for international markets. The launch comes nearly four months after its unveiling in China. As you would expect, there are a few key differences between the Chinese and global variants of the Vivo S1. Read on to find out everything about the new Vivo S1 price, features and specifications.

Vivo S1 price details

The Vivo S1 global variant has essentially launched in Indonesia. It carries a price tag of IDR 3,599,000 (approximately Rs 17,700), and is currently up for pre-orders. Buyers can choose between Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue color options. The new smartphone goes on sale starting July 23. If reports are to be believed, the Vivo S1 could soon make its debut in India.

During the China launch, Vivo also launched the Vivo S1 Pro alongside the standard version. It remains to be seen if other markets will also get a Pro version alongside the standard Vivo S1.

Vivo S1 features, specifications

Among the highlights of the Vivo S1 is what is under its hood. The smartphone is among the first to be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC. The chipset pairs with 4GB of RAM. Also being offered is up to 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,500mAh battery.

The Vivo smartphone flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with waterdrop-style notch. For photography, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle secondary sensor, and a third 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. Lastly, there’s a 32-megapixel f/2.0 camera sensor up front for selfies and video calling.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS.

