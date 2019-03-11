Vivo S1 with pop-up selfie camera, Helio P70 SoC leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo recently launched the V15 Pro smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 28,990. It was later reported that the toned down V15 variant will be going on sale in India on March 15 with a price tag of Rs 22,990. Now, a new Vivo smartphone has leaked online that is soon expected to be launched in China.

A tipster on Weibo claims that Vivo will soon be launching a new smartphone, dubbed Vivo S1. The tipster has also shared the alleged specifications and features of this upcoming device. By the looks of it, the Vivo S1 seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo V15 aimed at the Chinese market.

The tipster has shared alleged renders of the Vivo S1 (seen above) that looks quite similar to the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. As per the leak, the Vivo S1 will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) IPS display sporting a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Similarities with the V15 Pro go on to the photography department as well. The upcoming Vivo S1 is expected to boast a triple-camera setup at the back that will consist of 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. Also rumored is a pop-up mechanism packing a selfie camera with 24.8-megapixel sensor.

Though this seems to be the V15 smartphone, Vivo seems to be planning on introducing it under a brand-new series. The tipster further mentions that the Vivo S1 will launch with a price tag of around RMB 2,000 (roughly Rs 20,800).