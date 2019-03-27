comscore
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China: Price, specifications and features

The Vivo S21 comes with a 24-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper.

  Published: March 27, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Vivo recently launched the X27 and X27 Pro smartphones in China, and now, the company has debuted one more smartphone in the new S-series. Called Vivo S1, the smartphone has gone official and will be available to purchase starting April 1 in China. The Vivo smartphone is priced at RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,600). However, there is no word on when it will be launched in India.

Highlights of the smartphone include triple rear cameras, and a full screen display without any notch. Instead, the smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie snapper which only elevates from the chassis when you want to click selfies or make video calling. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo S1.

Vivo S21 specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that runs at full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340pixels. It has a screen to body ratio of 90.95 percent, and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Helio P70 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for expandable storage is also present.

Talking about triple rear cameras, you get a primary 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture) + a secondary wide-angle lens of 8-megapixel resolution (f/2.2) + a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. Up front is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper and it can identify 103 basic facial features to let you capture high-resolution photos.

The Vivo S1 is fuelled by a 3,940mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 on top. There is also a dedicated AI button to summon the company’s Jovi voice assistant. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 12:18 PM IST

