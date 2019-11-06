comscore Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of November 14 official launch
Vivo S5 key features and price leaked ahead of November 14 official launch

Vivo S5 will be the third device in the company's S-series. This line-up already includes the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 11:14 AM IST
As per recent reports, Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China. This device in question is the Vivo S5, which will join a line-up consisting of the Vivo S1 and the Vivo S1 Pro. A recent teaser revealed the November 14 launch date for the smartphone. Now, a new Vivo S5 leak gives us a glimpse at some of its key features.

The latest Vivo S5 leak comes from the Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station (via IndiaShopps). The leakster reveals alleged key features and specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone, along with an estimated price.

Vivo S5 features, specifications leaked

As per the leakster, the upcoming Vivo S5 will flaunt a full-screen design. This will be achieved by opting for a punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. In line with previous reports, there will be a unique diamond-shaped camera setup at the back.

The upcoming device is likely to feature a 6.44-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,100mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

For photography, the quad-camera setup will include 48-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is likely to be a 32-megapixel sensor up front. Lastly, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

As per the tipster, the Vivo S5 will cost close to RMB 2,000 in China. At the time of filing the story, this translates to roughly Rs 20,500. As mentioned, the smartphone will launch in China on November 14. There’s however no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India any time soon.

Features Vivo S1
Price 17990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 11:14 AM IST

