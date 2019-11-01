comscore Vivo S5 launch date revealed: Expected prices, features, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S5 launch date revealed; to boast a diamond-shaped rear camera setup
News

Vivo S5 launch date revealed; to boast a diamond-shaped rear camera setup

News

Vivo S5 will be the third device in the company's S-series. This lineup already includes the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro.

  • Updated: November 1, 2019 9:39 AM IST
Vivo S5 leak

Photo: Weibo

Just last week, a teaser hinted at an upcoming Vivo S-series smartphone. This new device will be the Vivo S5, and it will join a lineup that includes the Vivo S1 and the Vivo S1 Pro. Now, a teaser on Weibo has finally revealed the Vivo S5 launch date.

The animated teaser on Weibo again features Vivo’s celebrity ambassador and influencer Cai Xukun. It also reveals the Vivo S5 launch date as November 14, IndiaShopps reports. Not much else is revealed in the teaser. But last week, we got a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone’s back panel courtesy of Xukun.

In an interview with Esquire Fine, Xukun was seen holding a smartphone with a unique diamond-shaped camera setup. The setup includes three cameras, and the back is reminiscent of the camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView. In comparison, the other two smartphones in the company’s S-series features a vertically aligned rear camera setup.

Vivo S5 features, specifications (expected)

While there is no official word yet, reports claim the Vivo S5 to be a mid-range device. Some likely features include a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It will be interesting to see whether the company opts for a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel sensor in its triple-camera setup. Lastly, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Vivo S1
Price 17990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 9:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2019 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
News
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Gaming

Electronic Arts teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi TV with 40-inch full HD display launched in China: Check price, features

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000
Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

News

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

News

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India
Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update

News

Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update
Vivo S5 launch date revealed

News

Vivo S5 launch date revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला 2,000 रुपये तक का प्राइस कट, ये है नई कीमत

Reliance Jio के ऑल-इन-वन पैक पर मिल रहा है 50 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale शुरू, 80% तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं कई प्रॉडक्ट्स

Realme X स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाली लेटेस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोकी गई, यह है कारण

Realme 5 की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, अब 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
News
Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch

News

Mi TV 5 live images surface ahead of November 5 launch
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out with dark mode and more
Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works

News

Paytm announces OTP-less card payments: Here is how it works