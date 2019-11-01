Just last week, a teaser hinted at an upcoming Vivo S-series smartphone. This new device will be the Vivo S5, and it will join a lineup that includes the Vivo S1 and the Vivo S1 Pro. Now, a teaser on Weibo has finally revealed the Vivo S5 launch date.

The animated teaser on Weibo again features Vivo’s celebrity ambassador and influencer Cai Xukun. It also reveals the Vivo S5 launch date as November 14, IndiaShopps reports. Not much else is revealed in the teaser. But last week, we got a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone’s back panel courtesy of Xukun.

In an interview with Esquire Fine, Xukun was seen holding a smartphone with a unique diamond-shaped camera setup. The setup includes three cameras, and the back is reminiscent of the camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView. In comparison, the other two smartphones in the company’s S-series features a vertically aligned rear camera setup.

Vivo S5 features, specifications (expected)

While there is no official word yet, reports claim the Vivo S5 to be a mid-range device. Some likely features include a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It will be interesting to see whether the company opts for a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel sensor in its triple-camera setup. Lastly, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Vivo S1 Price 17990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh