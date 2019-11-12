Vivo S5 leaked render reveals color variants ahead of November 14 launch

Vivo is all set to launch its new S5 series smartphone in China on November 14. Ahead of the official unveiling, a lot has already been leaked about the smartphone. Now, a new render has surfaced online suggesting Vivo will launch the S5 in two colors. These include Light Blue and Purple. The leaked image reveals that the phone features a punch-hole display design. There is also a diamond-shaped camera setup, including three lenses inside it. Vivo has placed the fourth sensor below the camera module. The rear camera system is also assisted by an LED flash.

Vivo S5 specifications and features (expected)

Previous reports claim that the upcoming Vivo S5 will offer a full-screen design. This will be achieved by opting for a punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. As mentioned above, there will be a unique diamond-shaped camera setup at the back. The handset is said to come with a 6.44-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Vivo is expected to offer the S5 with up to 8GB of RAM option. It is likely to sport a 4,100mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging tech. For photography sessions, there will be four cameras at the back. This setup could include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies, there is likely to be a 32-megapixel sensor up front.

Lastly, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, Playfuldroid reports. A past report suggests that the Vivo S5 will cost close to RMB 2,000 in China. At the time of filing the story, this translates to roughly Rs 20,500. As mentioned, the smartphone will launch in China on November 14. There’s however no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India any time soon.

Features Vivo S5 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.44-inch Internal Memory up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,100mAh