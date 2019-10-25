Vivo S5 teased with diamond-shaped camera setup ahead of launch

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in its S series in China soon. The smartphone likely to be named Vivo S5 is expected to feature a diamond-shaped camera setup. The smartphone was recently teased by the company celebrity ambassador and influencer Cai Xukun. In an interview with Esquire Fine, Xukun was spotted holding the smartphone with unusual diamond-shaped camera setup. The back of this device seems to feature at least three cameras. A report from China claims the device will debut as Vivo S5 and join the lineup which includes Vivo S1 and S1 Pro.

Kun, who is the leader of the Nine Percent k-pop boy band, actually interviewed himself. According to media reports, Kun reads fashion-related questions from the alleged Vivo S5 while donning the hat of an interviewer. In one of the scenes from the interview, one can see the whole back panel of the device. It is evident that this is an upcoming smartphone with diamond-shaped camera array. In fact, the back seems reminiscent of the camera setup on Nokia 9 PureView.

One might even argue that this is a dummy device posing as an upcoming smartphone. However, it is clear that Vivo is teasing the smartphone and leading us to eventual launch in the coming weeks. The Weibo post associated with the device begins with a rhombus/diamond emoji. It is posted from a Vivo device running Android. At this moment, there is no specific certification associated with the device. There is also no word on the expected features or specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo is maintaining its position in the global and Indian smartphone market despite strong competition. According to Counterpoint, it maintained third place in Indian smartphone market. For the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo S1 and Y17 reportedly performed well in the market. Its increased focus towards online segment and demand for S series suggests Vivo S5 will come to India as well. We should see more leaks around the device in the next few days and Vivo might actually announce the device itself.

