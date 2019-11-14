comscore Vivo S5 to launch today: Expected prices, features, and specifications
  Vivo S5 to launch today with Snapdragon 712 SoC, five cameras at the back
Vivo S5 to launch today with Snapdragon 712 SoC, five cameras at the back

Vivo has not shared much about the upcoming smartphone as we inch closer to the launch. However, a number of key details about the smartphone have already leaked online.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 9:49 AM IST
Vivo S5

Image credit: Vivo Weibo

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo S5. The company will share details about the long-rumored at a launch event in Hangzhou, China. Vivo has not shared much about the upcoming smartphone as we inch closer to the launch. The company did share the official renders of the device on its Weibo account. Beyond this, a number of key details about the smartphone have already leaked online. The leaked information includes real-world images, TENAA and GeekBench listings. Taking a closer look at leaked information, we are sure that this is not a re-branded version of an existing model.

Vivo S5 expected specifications and details

As per past reports, the Vivo S5 will feature a 6.44-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and punch hole camera. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. In addition, the device may feature up to 256GB internal storage. The leaked information also hints at a 4,100mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging technology. Moving back to the camera, the device is likely to sport five cameras. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The camera setup is likely to feature a diamond-like design.

In addition, Vivo has also likely added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Moving to the software, the device is expected to feature Android 9 Pie-based Color OS out of the box. Previous reports also indicated that the company may launch two different variants of the Vivo S5. The second variant is likely to sport a triple rear camera. It is also likely that the company may launch the second variant under a different name or in other markets.

The company is likely to price the device around 2,000 RMB in the Chinese market. For context, this amounts to about Rs 20,500. Vivo has not shared any information regarding the India launch of the Vivo S5. Taking a look at the expected pricing and specifications, it is likely that Vivo will take on the mid-range segment with its Vivo S5 device lineup.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 9:49 AM IST

