The Vivo S5 smartphone has finally made its debut in China. This phone is a sequel to the Vivo S1, and is yet another phone in the market to flaunt a trendy punch-hole display design. It features an OLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset and more. It is also equipped with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera. Vivo will be selling the S5 in Icelandic Love Song, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Black.

As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo S5 is priced at RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 27,600). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will cost RMB 2,998 (approximately Rs 30,700). Interested buyers will be able to pre-order the Vivo S5 starting November 15. The company will start selling the smartphone from November 22. Currently, it is unknown whether Vivo is planning to launch this new phone in the Indian market or not. Check out the top features of the newly launched Vivo S5 smartphone.

Vivo S5 top features

Display

The Vivo S5 boasts a 6.44-inch OLED display with 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports full HD+ resolution. The device has a maximum brightness level of 1200nits. This means that it can display any content even under strong light. It also offers support for DC dimming. The latter is a more conventional way of controlling the level of brightness of OLED panels. As part of this, the system controls the amount of DC current that is supplied to the display to decrease the level of brightness. The panel is also TUV Rhineland certified, meaning it is safe for your eyes. Besides, there is also a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric security.

Camera

The device flaunts a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that includes three cameras. The Chinese company has placed the fourth sensor at the bottom of the camera module. The system includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens that supports 120-degree wide-angle shooting. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Vivo has even added a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The Vivo S5’s camera offers support for Super HDR. One will also find a night scene mode, which should help offer better low-light shots. For capturing selfies, the S5 sports a 32-megapixel sensor, which is the sensor that the Redmi Y3 also offers. The company has also added a beauty feature, which is known as 5-fold super-quality beauty. Those 5 features include smart beauty, rejuvenation, facial features, texture, and beauty.

Hardware, software

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz. This is a mid-range chip from Qualcomm. It offers support for multiple enhanced 4G LTE features, but not 5G. Vivo has also added a few turbo features like Centre Turbo, AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo, and new ART++ Turbo. These features will help offer users better gaming performance, as per the company.

The smartphone is offered in two RAM and storage models. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new Vivo S5 will ship with Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Battery, connectivity

The brand has added a 4,100mAh battery inside the Vivo phone. The phone should deliver a day’s on a single charge. Comparatively, the Vivo S1 offered a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery. The new Vivo S5 also supports 22.5W flash charge for super-fast charging. The Vivo S5 supports the usual connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Features Vivo S1 Price 17990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS) Display 6.38-inch FHD+ display-2340×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

