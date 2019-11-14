comscore Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched: Price
Vivo S5 with quad rear cameras, punch-hole display design launched: Check price, features

The Vivo S5 also features a contemporary punch-hole display design as well as a quad rear camera setup. The device flaunts a diamond-shaped camera module at the back. Vivo's new handset also packs a massive display, a mid-range Snapdragon processor, a beefy battery and more.

  Published: November 14, 2019 8:39 PM IST
Image credit: Vivo Weibo

The Vivo S5 smartphone has been launched at an event in China. It also features a contemporary punch-hole display design as well as a quad rear camera setup. The device flaunts a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that includes three cameras. The Chinese company has placed the fourth sensor at the bottom of the camera module. The punch-hole is located at the top right corner of the screen. It has a miniature diameter of 2.98mm. Vivo’s new handset also packs a massive display, a mid-range Snapdragon processor, a beefy battery and more. Read on to know more about the device.

Vivo S5 specifications, features

The Vivo S5 is equipped with a 6.44-inch OLED display with 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The device has a maximum brightness level of 1200nits. It is also TUV Rhineland certified meaning the handset is safe for the eyes. It also offers support for DC dimming. There is an on-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

The newly launched Vivo S5 is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, which is also powering the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. The company also revealed that the Vivo S5 has scored 187,626 points on AnTuTu. Vivo is offering this device in only two variants. These include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The brand has also added a 4,100mAh battery inside the Vivo phone. The device supports 22.5W flash charge for super-fast charging.

As for the photography sessions, the Vivo S5 packs a quad-camera setup on the rear side. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, Vivo has added a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

The Vivo S5 supports the usual connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Vivo has also added a few turbo features like Centre Turbo, AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo, and new ART++ Turbo. These features will help offer users optimum performance, as per the company.

Vivo S5 price, RAM, storage, sale details

As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo S5 is priced at RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 27,600). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will cost RMB 2,998 (approximately Rs 30,700). Users will be able to pre-order the Vivo S5 starting November 15. The company will start selling the smartphone from November 22.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 8:39 PM IST

