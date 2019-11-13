Vivo is all set to launch a new S-series smartphone in China tomorrow (November 14). Called Vivo S5, the smartphone has been leaked on multiple occasions via leaked renders, promotional materials and more. Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications. Here is everything we know about the Vivo phone so far.

Vivo S5 leak detailed

As per the listing, a smartphone carrying model number V1932A has surfaced. It runs on Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, paired with 8GB RAM. There is no word on storage though. But the listing does hint at Android 9 Pie OS. The phone logged a score of 1,884 points in single-core test, and 6,069 points in multi-core test.

Expected specifications and features

Previous reports claim that the upcoming Vivo S5 will offer a full-screen design. This is achieved by opting for a punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. As mentioned above, there will be a unique diamond-shaped camera setup at the back. The handset is said to come with a 6.44-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution.

It is likely to sport a 4,100mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging tech. For photography sessions, there will be four cameras at the back. This setup could include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies, there is likely to be a 32-megapixel sensor up front.

A past report suggests that the Vivo S5 will cost close to RMB 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,100) in China. At the time of filing the story, this translates to roughly Rs 20,500. As mentioned, the smartphone will launch in China on November 14. There’s however no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India any time soon.