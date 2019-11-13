comscore Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 8GB RAM listed on Geekbench
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 8GB RAM listed on Geekbench ahead of November 14 launch
News

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 8GB RAM listed on Geekbench ahead of November 14 launch

News

The Vivo S5 is expected to come with penta-camera setup at the back, and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 5:29 PM IST
Vivo S5 render

(Photo credit: Playfuldroid)

Vivo is all set to launch a new S-series smartphone in China tomorrow (November 14). Called Vivo S5, the smartphone has been leaked on multiple occasions via leaked renders, promotional materials and more. Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications. Here is everything we know about the Vivo phone so far.

Vivo S5 leak detailed

As per the listing, a smartphone carrying model number V1932A has surfaced. It runs on Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, paired with 8GB RAM. There is no word on storage though. But the listing does hint at Android 9 Pie OS. The phone logged a score of 1,884 points in single-core test, and 6,069 points in multi-core test.

Expected specifications and features

Previous reports claim that the upcoming Vivo S5 will offer a full-screen design. This is achieved by opting for a punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. As mentioned above, there will be a unique diamond-shaped camera setup at the back. The handset is said to come with a 6.44-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution.

It is likely to sport a 4,100mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging tech. For photography sessions, there will be four cameras at the back. This setup could include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies, there is likely to be a 32-megapixel sensor up front.

A past report suggests that the Vivo S5 will cost close to RMB 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,100) in China. At the time of filing the story, this translates to roughly Rs 20,500. As mentioned, the smartphone will launch in China on November 14. There’s however no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India any time soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 5:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Laptops
Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

News

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22
10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Deals

10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India
Vivo S5 leaked render reveals color variants ahead of November 14 launch

News

Vivo S5 leaked render reveals color variants ahead of November 14 launch
Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details

Deals

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details

हिंदी समाचार

blurams ने भारत में लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट सिक्योरिटी कैमरा

Sennheiser ने ब्लूटुथ इन-ईयर हेडफोन IE 80S BT को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Best Phone Under Rs. 10000 : 10 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन्स

Tata Nexon इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में 15 से 17 लाख रुपये के बीत 16 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च!

Reliance Jio यूजर्स वैलिडिटी और बैलेंस ऐसे करें चेक

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
News
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update
Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar
Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more
Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

News

Facebook Pay to work across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger