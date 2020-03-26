Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

The Vivo S6 5G smartphone will reportedly launch on March 31. The device was recently spotted on TENAA’s website, which revealed the possible specifications of the upcoming Vivo phone. Now, this 5G device has made an appearance on Geekbench. The past rumors suggested that the phone could feature either the Snapdragon 765G or the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 for 5G connectivity.

However, the Geekbench listing claims that the Vivo S6 5G will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 980 SoC. It seems that the Chinese company wanted to keep its partnership with Samsung. Back in December 2019, the brand launched Vivo X30 Pro and the Vivo X30 phones with the same Samsung chipset. As per GeekBench 5.1’s result, the Exynos SoC reportedly scored higher than the Snapdragon 765G SoC on the single-core test.

The listing shows 694 points in the single-core test. The Qualcomm Snapdragon chip gets in the 400~450 range. Both the processors offer a similar multi-core rating. The Snapdragon 765G chipset is made on the 7nm process, while the Exynos chip on the 8nm process. The Vivo S6 5G is said to feature a 4,390mAh battery. The phone is also likely to pack a stylish design to go with mid-range specifications.

This was observed in other S series smartphones by the company, like the Vivo S1 Pro. According to a report by GizChina, Vivo expects the average cost of 5G-enabled smartphones to be about $240 by the end of the year 2020. This roughly translates to Rs 18,000. It suggests that the company plans on bringing 5G phones to the highly competitive Rs 20,000 segment in India.

As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo S6 5G could have a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As for the photography department, this Vivo 5G phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. It is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The setup is also said to include two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.