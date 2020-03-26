comscore Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

The Geekbench listing claims that the Vivo S6 5G will be powered by Samsung's home-brewed Exynos 980 SoC.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 5:58 PM IST
Vivo S6 5G (1)

The Vivo S6 5G smartphone will reportedly launch on March 31. The device was recently spotted on TENAA’s website, which revealed the possible specifications of the upcoming Vivo phone. Now, this 5G device has made an appearance on Geekbench. The past rumors suggested that the phone could feature either the Snapdragon 765G or the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 for 5G connectivity.

Related Stories


However, the Geekbench listing claims that the Vivo S6 5G will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 980 SoC. It seems that the Chinese company wanted to keep its partnership with Samsung. Back in December 2019, the brand launched Vivo X30 Pro and the Vivo X30 phones with the same Samsung chipset. As per GeekBench 5.1’s result, the Exynos SoC reportedly scored higher than the Snapdragon 765G SoC on the single-core test.

Watch: Vivo V17 Review

The listing shows 694 points in the single-core test. The Qualcomm Snapdragon chip gets in the 400~450 range. Both the processors offer a similar multi-core rating. The Snapdragon 765G chipset is made on the 7nm process, while the Exynos chip on the 8nm process. The Vivo S6 5G is said to feature a 4,390mAh battery. The phone is also likely to pack a stylish design to go with mid-range specifications.

This was observed in other S series smartphones by the company, like the Vivo S1 Pro. According to a report by GizChina, Vivo expects the average cost of 5G-enabled smartphones to be about $240 by the end of the year 2020. This roughly translates to Rs 18,000. It suggests that the company plans on bringing 5G phones to the highly competitive Rs 20,000 segment in India.

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra

Also Read

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra

As per the TENAA listing, the Vivo S6 5G could have a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As for the photography department, this Vivo 5G phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. It is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The setup is also said to include two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
News
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Wearables

Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

News

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Apple might delay launch of 5G iPhones due to the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Apple might delay launch of 5G iPhones due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Oppo Reno Ace 2 will 65W fast charging coming in April

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will 65W fast charging coming in April

हिंदी समाचार

Coronovirus Impact : फेसबुक और गूगल को होगा करीब 44 बिलियन डॉलर का नुकसान

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीन नए स्मार्टफोन दमदार कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुए लॉन्च

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च को लेकर आई ये अहम जानकारी

Coronavirus ट्रैकिंग एप बना रही है सरकार, एंड्रॉयड और iOS यूजर्स कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
News
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand
Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra