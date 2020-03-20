Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its new mid-range 5G smartphone called the Vivo S6 5G. Up until now, there was no detail on the launch date or any kind of further information on the Vivo phone. Now, however, the company has decided to show a new teaser image. The image features the Vivo S6 5G.

Looking at the new poster, one can see the bottom portion of the upcoming phone. The bottom edge of the Vivo S6 5G shows a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grille. There is also a microphone and a SIM tray visible in the picture. What is missing is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. One possibility is that the headphone jack could be moved to the top of the phone. Another is that the company got rid of the 3.5mm jack for the phone.

Not much is known about the upcoming Vivo S6 5G. Even the new poster doesn’t reveal a lot about the phone, leaving more questions than answers. However, the image does reveal a blue-purple color gradient variant. This could be one of the confirmed color variants of the smartphone. Belonging to the S series, The phone is also likely to pack a stylish design to go with mid-range specifications. This was observed in other S series smartphones by the company, like the Vivo S1 Pro.

Vivo S6 5G expected specifications

The Vivo S6 5G is likely to be a premium mid-range smartphone. The phone could feature either the Snapdragon 765G or the Mediatek Dimensity 1000 for 5G connectivity. For some context, the Snapdragon 765G is already present on another recent phone, the Vivo Z6 5G. According to a report by GizChina, Vivo expects the average cost of 5G-enabled smartphones to be about $240 by the end of the year 2020. This roughly translates to Rs 18,000. It suggests that the company plans on bringing 5G phones to the highly competitive Rs 20,000 segment in India.