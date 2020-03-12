comscore Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity | BGR India
Vivo S6 coming soon; teased to feature 5G connectivity

The teaser video captions indicate that the Vivo S6 will feature “Dual-mode 5G” along with “strong performance” text. Let's take a closer look at the possible specifications.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 3:46 PM IST
Vivo S6 Teaser

It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is already preparing to launch its next smartphone. The company shared the teaser for its upcoming smartphone while providing some new information. Taking a closer look, the company is planning to launch yet another 5G smartphone in the market. The company has already launched its Vivo Z6 5G, and Vivo X30 along with NEX lineup with 5G connectivity. The teaser also revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone. According to the teaser, the company is planning to launch its Vivo S6 with 5G in the coming days. The company did not provide any additional information apart from the seven-second trailer.

Vivo S6 teaser details

Taking a closer look at the teaser, we can only see a cryptic rectangular smartphone with rounded corners. However, rounded corners are not something new or original. According to a report from GSMArena, the teaser does come with the caption “Are you ready for fast speed?”. In addition, the captions did indicate that the Vivo S6 will feature “Dual-mode 5G” along with “strong performance” text. Dual-mode indicated that the smartphone will support both the NSA and the SA networks. We are not sure about the specifications or availability details of the upcoming smartphone.

However, past information has revealed that the smartphone will aim in the upper mid-range segment. Vivo may add the Snapdragon 760G SoC along with the Snapdragon X52 modem in the smartphone. On the flip side, the company may also go for Mediatek Dimensity 1000 along with an integrated 5G modem. The company is likely to share more teasers about the smartphone in the company days. It is likely that the company will only launch the smartphone in the Chinese market.

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery: Check details

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery: Check details

This teaser comes just a day after the company launched its Vivo V19 in the market. The company has opted for a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 8GB RAM. V19 also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with a quad rear camera with 48-megapixel primary sensor.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 3:46 PM IST

